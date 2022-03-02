Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 343,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

