Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 343,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.54.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
