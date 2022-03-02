Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,962,750. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

