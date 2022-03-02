Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

