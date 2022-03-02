Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):
- 3/2/2022 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “
- 2/25/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “
- 2/15/2022 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 1/25/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00.
- 1/21/2022 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “
- 1/6/2022 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playtika (PLTK)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.