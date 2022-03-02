Investors Buy High Volume of Teucrium Wheat Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,341 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 868% compared to the average volume of 2,204 call options.

NYSEARCA:WEAT opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

