Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Investors Real Estate Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.330-$4.570 EPS.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. 1,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,185. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

