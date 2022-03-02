IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.33.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.95. 14,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.48. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.