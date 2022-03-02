Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.44 million and the highest is $158.04 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $654.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,161. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

