iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

TLT stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 593,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,985,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

