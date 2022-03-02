iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.37. 24,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.