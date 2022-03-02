iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,033,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000.

IEFA stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.

