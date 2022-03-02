iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,407 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,124. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

