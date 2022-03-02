iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 6,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,124. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.