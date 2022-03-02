iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $26.14.

