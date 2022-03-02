iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

