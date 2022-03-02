iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.