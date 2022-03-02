iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

IBTG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.