iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

