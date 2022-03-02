iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 787,486 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

