iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

