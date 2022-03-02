iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,027. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

