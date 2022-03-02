iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

IWD stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

