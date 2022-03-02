iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 649,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,675,461 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $22.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 2,299,859 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 393,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

