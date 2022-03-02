iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,160. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $232.17 and a 1-year high of $293.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.70.

