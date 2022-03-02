IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19. 168,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 166,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$7.10 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 36.15 and a quick ratio of 35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

