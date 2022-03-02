Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Short Interest Update

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISDAY remained flat at $$64.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $69.53.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

