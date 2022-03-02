Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $30,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

