J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

SJM stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. 13,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,636. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

