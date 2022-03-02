Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.25 to C$45.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JWLLF. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.