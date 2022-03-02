Jane Street Group LLC Invests $6.69 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

