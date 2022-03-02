Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 254,516 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,516 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.73 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

