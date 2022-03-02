Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.99 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,419 shares of company stock worth $15,304,301. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.