Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.33 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 344,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.