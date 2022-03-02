Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 293,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

