Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $204.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

