Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

