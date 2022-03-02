Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

