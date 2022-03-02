Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.72 on Monday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

