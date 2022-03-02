Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $252.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $312.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

