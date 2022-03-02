Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sharp alerts:

SHCAY opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.