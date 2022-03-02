Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Douglas Elliman Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Douglas Elliman in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Elliman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.45. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 6.65 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,410,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.