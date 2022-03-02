Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.