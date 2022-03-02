Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.23.

SBAC stock opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.