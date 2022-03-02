Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 836.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skillz by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Skillz by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

