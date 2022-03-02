Jefferies Group LLC Sells 27,734 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 48.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,091 shares of company stock valued at $108,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

