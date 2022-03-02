Jeffrey Wayne Martin Buys 1,714 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

