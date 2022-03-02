Jinhee Magie Sells 30,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Jinhee Magie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

LUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

