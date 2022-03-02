John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $108.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

