John D. Walker III Sells 2,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,365,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

