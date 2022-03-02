Joseph Terracciano Sells 684 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.