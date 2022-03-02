Joseph Terracciano Sells 684 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
